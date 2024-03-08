New Ford Ranger Pickup Spotted (Hilux Rival) In India, Launch Soon?

The Ford Ranger shares the ladder frame chassis with the latest Endeavour and both could be launched in India later this year

Yesterday, we told you that the third generation Endeavour is inching closer to launch in India as it was spotted on a flatbed truck near the brand’s production facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It appears that the full-size SUV is not coming alone as the latest Ranger sold in the global markets has also been caught strapped on a flatbed truck.

The American manufacturer has patented the design of the Endeavour alongside trademarking the Mustang Mach-E name in India. The electrified Mustang will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQE, BMW iX, and Audi Q8 e-tron in the high-end spectrum upon arrival sometime next year. It could be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built Up) route.

However, the Ranger pickup truck will be slightly more volume focussed as it could be pitched against the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max in the domestic market. While the lifestyle pickup space has not really stormed to the limelight, it makes sense for Ford to bring the Ranger as it is based on the same body-on-frame construction as the latest Endeavour, which is sold as the Everest elsewhere.

Since the previous Endeavour and the third-gen use the same platform base, it will require retooling at Ford’s Maraimalai Nagar plant to roll out the new SUV and the pickup but it is more cost effective than building a new architecture. The global Ranger is equipped with a 2.3L 270 hp producing engine and a 2.7L turbo V6 kicking out 315 hp, mated to a ten-speed AT in both 2WD and 4WD configurations.

The cabin boasts features such as an eight-inch instrument console and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display in the lower trims while high-spec models get 12-inch touchscreen and an all-digital cluster. The ProTrailer Backup Assist uses cameras and sensors to reverse the model with a trailer attached while the driver operates a knob on the centre console.

It also comes with lane centering adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system, a 400-watt inverter with an outlet in the bed to power electrical items and a 360-degree exterior lighting system. The range-topping Ranger Raptor is the most powerful Ranger ever as it uses the same 3.0L V6 mill, found in the Bronco Raptor, producing 405 hp.