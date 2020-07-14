New Ford Mustang India Launch Later This Year – Report

The upcoming Ford Mustang will likely use the same 5.0-litre V8 engine but uprated to develop 460 bhp and 570 Nm, and it will be mated to a ten-speed auto

The iconic Mustang nameplate will reportedly be making a return to the Indian market later this year or in the early parts of 2021. Ford introduced the Mustang way back in 2016 locally and it was well received despite sold in batches. Brought into the country via CBU route, the Blue Oval has sold more than 450 units of the Mustang and it could be craving for more with the facelift.

The facelifted Mustang has been around in the international markets since 2017 and it helped the brand to outsell some of Europe’s popular sports cars. The 3.7-litre TiVCT naturally-aspirated V6 petrol was long gone while the 2.3-litre EcoBoost and 5.0-litre V8 units can currently be had globally with a new ten-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, co-developed with General Motor, tuned for faster gear shifts.

The 5.0-litre V8 is more powerful than the unit last retailed in India with the Mustang GT. It develops 460 bhp and 570 Nm torque and has a twin-disc clutch, limited slip differential and dual-mass flywheel. The maximum power kicks in at 7,000 rpm and it can red line at 7,500 rpm. The internal changes include dual injectors, forged connecting rods and cast aluminium pistons.

It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in under four seconds with an optional Performance Package in the United States. The exterior gets several updates compared to the previous model as the body is sleeker. Some of the highlights include sharper grille section, new LED headlamps, redesigned bonnet, newly designed wheels, and an updated rear.

As for the interior, the 2021 Ford Mustang gains new digital instrumentation, an updated large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, improved plastic quality, new seat upholstery, new Track mode with horizontal tacho and so on. The front discs are larger in size at 352 mm with four piston calipers.

The upcoming Ford Mustang will likely take advantage of the homologation relaxations implemented by the government as 2,500 cars can be imported and its pricing could be around Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom).