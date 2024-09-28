New Ford Expedition SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut On October 3

The new Ford Expedition hints at significant updates on the horizon for the family SUV but the twin turbo V6 engine will be retained

Ford’s Expedition has been a solid performer in the international market, but with time, it began to show its age, especially as it faced tough competition from Chevrolet and GMC. To stay ahead, Ford is giving the SUV a much-needed refresh. A newly released teaser image hints at significant updates on the horizon for the SUV in line with the latest Ford models.

The teaser image reveals that the front of the 2025 Ford Expedition will undergo notable updates including redesigned headlamps, grille and bumper. The American auto major has also highlighted the addition of a new daytime running light strip on its teaser and it surrounds both the grille and the headlights, giving the SUV a more modern and aggressive look.

The headlamps on the new SUV are sharper than in the outgoing model while the redesigned lower bumper adds a sportier touch. The Expedition has a lot in common with the Lincoln Navigator but both are positioned in different segments as the latter is more upmarket. Similar to the Navigator, it could also feature a split-type tailgate.

Also Read: Ford Confirms To Restart Production In India – New Details

In addition, the suspension could be tuned differently drawing elements from its more premium sibling in the top-spec trims. The tail lamps will also be redesigned to bring a thoroughly refreshed overall look. The cabin will also get a host of updates including a new touchscreen infotainment display but it won’t be as large as in the Navigator to bring down costs.

The 2025 Ford Expedition is expected to retain its 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the same powerplant used in the Lincoln Navigator, producing up to 440 horsepower and it will be paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission. Ford has also confirmed that Expedition facelift will be introduced on October 3, 2024 and more details will be revealed by then.

Also Read: 3 Upcoming Affordable Hyundai SUVs To Wait For In India

As for India, Ford has confirmed that it will recommence production at its Maraimalai Nagar plant in Tamil Nadu, but for exports at least initially. The Endeavour/Everest and the Ranger are expected to be the first models rolled out of the factory upon their return.