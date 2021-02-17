New Entry-Level Turbo-Petrol Variant Of Volkswagen Polo & Vento Launched

The VW Polo has become the most affordable turbo-petrol car in the Indian market alongside the Nissan Magnite, while the VW Vento has received it’s most affordable variant

Volkswagen has launched the all-new Polo and Vento TSI Turbo Edition, the new affordable entry-level turbo-petrol variants of the two cars based on the Comfortline trim. Prior to this, the VW Polo was offered in four variants – Trendline, Comfortline, Highline Plus and GT Line, whereas the Vento was previously offered in Trendline, Comfortline, Highline, and Highline Plus trim levels.

The Polo TSI Turbo Edition has been priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is about Rs 1.35 lakh cheaper than the Highline Plus variant, the previous most affordable turbo-petrol variant of the car. This means that the Polo has become the most affordable turbo-petrol car in the Indian market, alongside the Nissan Magnite.

On the other hand, the Vento has received a new base variant in the form of the Turbo Edition trim, which has been priced at Rs 8.69 lakh. The Turbo Edition variant is Rs 40,000 cheaper than the Trendline variant that is currently priced at Rs 9.09 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Turbo Edition does feature some visual enhancements as well. It gets minor upgrades like a new glossy black spoiler, black ORVM caps, the Turbo badge and exclusive seat covers. The alloy wheels are borrowed from the donor variant, and are a size smaller than the ones on the top-spec trims of both the cars. The Turbo Edition variants also come with the automatic climate control function.

That said, the rest of the variants of the Comfortline trim have been carried over. Other equipment on offer with the Turbo Edition includes a flat-bottom steering wheel, a bluetooth-enabled music system, height adjustable driver’s seat, dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and power windows for all four doors too.

The Polo & Vento Turbo Edition come equipped with the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine that produces 110 PS power and 175 Nm torque, and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. While this engine is offered as standard on the Vento, the Polo can also be had with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill that is rated at 76 PS/95 Nm.