New Entry-Level Bajaj Pulsar 125 Spotted In Black Neon Colour

Bajaj Pulsar 125 is the new entry-level motorcycle from the Pulsar series and is offered in Neon Blue (on matte black body), Solar Red and Platinum Silver colours

The most-affordable Bajaj Pulsar, 125 Neon, has been introduced in India for a base price tag of Rs. 64,000 and it goes up to Rs. 66,618 for the front disc brake variant (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). It is retailed in three paint choices namely Neon Blue on matte black body, Solar Red and Platinum Silver.

It is the black neon colour that adds more vibe and it has been spotted as well. With base colour being black, synonymous with the Pulsar range in general, the Neon blue accents present a youthful vibe into the motorcycle. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon carries the trademark design features available in the Pulsar series and it is to leverage the popularity of the nameplate.

It comprises of colour co-ordinated Pulsar logo and grab rail, 3D variant logo on the rear cowl and neon coloured streak on black alloy wheels. It rivals the Hero Glamour Fi and Honda CB Shine SP in the 125 cc segment and boasts class-leading performance numbers. The Pulsar 125 is powered by a 124.38 cc single-cylinder air-cooled two-valve powertrain.

It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 12 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission. Bajaj says it has given the Pulsar 125 class-first counterbalancer to reduce vibrations even on high speeds. The Pulsar 150 costs about Rs. 5,000 cheaper than its 150 cc sibling.

To keep the production costs in check, the Chakan-based manufacturer does not offer belly pan and fuel tank extensions with the Pulsar 125. Due to its less than 125 cc engine capacity, Combi-braking system was enough to pass through the government mandates instead of the relatively costlier ABS system. The entry-level bike weighs a little over 4 kilograms lesser than the regular Pulsar 150.

It uses telescopic front forks and gas-charged dual shocks at the rear and has front disc brake and rear drum brake. It measures 2,055 mm long, 755 mm wide and stands 1,060 mm tall with a wheelbase of 1,320 mm. The ground clearance stands at 165 mm while the saddle height is at 790 mm.