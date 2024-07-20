New Electric SUVs Launching Soon That Are Spotted Testing Already

Here we list the 5 upcoming electric SUVs that are already spied testing in India from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra

The leading four manufacturers in the Indian automotive industry such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Mahindra are all set to introduce new cars soon. This will significantly boost activity and competition in India’s electric SUV segment.

Here we have brought you a rundown of the 5 upcoming e-SUVs that are already spotted testing:

1. Mahindra XUV.e8 & XUV 3XO EV:

Speculations suggest that the electric version of the XUV 3XO, which will share several characteristics with the XUV 400, is slated for release in the coming months and it could have a range of over 350 km. The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to launch later this year or in early 2025 and it will be based on the INGLO platform. While the design will be based on its conceptual version, it will share numerous features with the ICE XUV700.

2. Tata Harrier EV:

The electric version of the Tata Harrier is set to be introduced early next year, offering a range of over 500 km on a single charge. It will be available in both single and dual electric motor configurations enabling a 4X4 layout. The near-production Tata Harrier EV was showcased earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

The Hyundai Creta EV will go on sale before the end of this financial year in India and its production is expected to commence in the final quarter. It will more likely use the same electric motor from the entry-level Kona Electric, which is not on sale in India anymore and will feature styling details that are already seen in the existing Creta while boasting several unique elements. It could have a range of over 450 km on a full charge.

4. New Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will likely arrive by the middle of the next CY before the debut of its Toyota counterpart in H2 2025. The eVX will be introduced in India as well as many foreign markets and is expected to boast a 60 kWh battery, offering a claimed driving range of over 550 km. It was previewed via concept at the Indian Auto Expo and Tokyo Motor Show in 2023 and will be loaded with features upon launch.