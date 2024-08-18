New Electric Motorcycle Zero FXE Spotted Testing In India

Hero MotoCorp has partnered with California-based Zero Motorcycles to manufacture its electric motorcycles in India

Hero MotoCorp currently has a very good reputation as a mass-market budget commuter motorcycle manufacturer, but along with this, the company is also trying to enter the premium market. The last few product launches have proven to be fruitful in the ICE lineup. Hero MotoCorp is establishing a similar track in the EV world by collaborating with California-based, Zero Motorcycles.

One look at this partnership and you will be able to see that the collaboration between a premium electric motorcycle manufacturer, Zero, and the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Hero, is to achieve a balance between cost-efficient manufacturing and high-tech engineering. This partnership is crucial for Hero MotoCorp to include premium vehicles in the EV segment which should uplift its image.

Previously in September 2022, Hero MotoCorp invested as much as USD 60 million in Zero Motorcycles. Since then, there has been no development or any news regarding the progress of this collaboration. Until recently when a test mule was spotted in Karnataka, with Bengaluru registration plates. Talking about the motorcycle, the Zero FXE is a premium electric motorcycle with a high-performance character. The FXE is a SuperMoto-style motorcycle with high ground clearance (a requirement for our country).

Zero has motorcycles in other segments too, including fully-faired supersport and ADV-style motorcycles. The one spotted in India is FXE with alloy wheels and the motorcycle looks rather slim and athletic yet delivers a great package concerning performance. Both the manufacturers are yet to confirm its launch in India. Zero FXE comes equipped with a large 7.2 kWh Z-Force battery pack that gives up to 169 km of range on a single charge.

The strong performance is courtesy of a powerful electric motor spitting out 46 bhp of peak power and 106 Nm of peak torque. Suspension is handled by 41mm Showa USD forks at the front with preload, compression and rebound adjustment along with 178mm of travel. The rear gets a 40mm Showa piggyback unit with preload, compression and rebound adjustment along with 227mm travel.

Other notable components include 320mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes with floating callipers, Bosch Gen 9 ABS, 110/70-17 front and 140/70-17 rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres and more. The most interesting aspect of the Zero FXE EV is that it weighs only 140 kg, which is almost impossible to achieve especially on an EV these days.

