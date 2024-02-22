New Details On The Return Of The Iconic Yamaha RX100 In India

Yamaha is reportedly preparing for the revival of one of its most iconic models – RX100 – in India. Explore the details of the classic’s potential comeback

The echoes of nostalgia are reverberating in the Indian motorcycle scene as Yamaha hints at the revival of its legendary RX100. The iconic two-wheeler that dominated the roads from 1980 to 1996 could make a grand comeback, adorned with modern features and a more powerful engine while offering a familiar retro design.

While the original RX100 boasted a 98.2cc two-stroke engine, the new iteration is expected to pack a bigger punch, with a larger, four-stroke motor. Reports suggest a 225.9cc engine, complying with BS6 emission norms, delivering upwards of 20 bhp of peak power and 19.9 Nm of maximum torque. This upgrade ensures the original spirit lives on, even in a four-stroke format.

Despite the engine shift, Yamaha is committed to retaining the RX100’s essence. The new iteration, still carrying the RX nomenclature, might skip the ‘100’ from its name. It is expected to inherit some of the classic design elements that made the original so beloved, but mixed with modern features, like fuel injection, ABS, a fully digital instrument console, and more.

While the RX100 name might be making a comeback, it’s important to remember that this won’t be a replica. The larger engine signifies a move away from the original 100cc segment. This strategic decision caters to evolving regulations and consumer preferences. Additionally, the price is anticipated to range between Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh, making it accessible to a wider audience.

News of the potential RX100 revival has sent a wave of excitement among motorcycle enthusiasts. The iconic bike holds a special place in the hearts of many, and its return would be a nostalgic treat. We do hope that Yamaha stays true to the spirit of the original – a lightweight, performance-packed motorcycle with a simple design.

However, Yamaha hasn’t officially confirmed the launch, so we wait with bated breath for further developments. Will the Yamaha RX100 truly roar back onto Indian roads? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure: the prospect has ignited a spark of anticipation. Whether it’s a faithful reincarnation or a modern reimagining, the RX100’s legacy continues to inspire, reminding us of the enduring love for two-wheeled freedom.