New Details Of Ford C-SUV And 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Emerge Online

Mahindra XUV500 is slated to get a generation change next year and its platform will be shared with an India-spec Ford C-SUV that will have a distinct design for easy differentiation

As you might have known already, the Mahindra XUV500 looks all set to receive a new generation model early next year. The new SUV will be underpinned by a more modern platform than the current version and the same architecture will be even used to underpin an India-specific Ford C-SUV that will launch subsequently.

Internally, the second-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been codenamed ‘Mahindra W601’ and from the looks of it, the new vehicle will be based on an entirely new monocoque chassis that will be used even for a similar model from Ford India that has been codenamed Ford W605. Recently, Rajesh Ganesh Jejurikar, Additional Director & Executive Director of Automotive and Farm Sectors, Mahindra, hinted that the JV projects with Ford have been delayed owing to the ongoing conditions that have given the entire automotive industry a hard hit.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, CEO & MD, Mahindra, has confirmed that the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 and the closely related Ford W605 will go on sale with 2.0-litre mStallion T-GDI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. The new motor will produce 190 HP at 5,000 rpm and 380 Nm at 1,750-4,000 rpm. “The 2-litre engine has been accepted by Ford for the W601, 605,” Dr. Goenka said. Both the SUVs will even feature a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine each.

While the new generation Mahindra XUV500 could arrive as early as in the first quarter of 2021, the Ford W605 is likely to hit the showroom floor only by 2022. The design of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be inspired by the Funster EV concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

However, the Ford W605 will look entirely different and could even feature chassis modifications for a more confident driving experience. However, its overall length and wheelbase will be a tad lesser.

Also, the Ford SUV could be built using higher quality materials and have a more performance-focussed nature, while the Mahindra model will offer better value for money and will be a more family-oriented product.