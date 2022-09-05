New Citroen Mid-Size SUV (Creta Rival) Launch In 2023

Citroen India is currently working on launching three new cars for the Indian market including an all-new electric car and a new compact SUV

Citroen recently launched the new C3 hatchback in the Indian market and is currently all set to launch the updated Citroen C5 Aircross in the market. In addition to this, the brand is also working on three new cars for India including an all-new electric vehicle in 2023.

Citroen is also expected to launch a new compact SUV to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. Here are all the details you should know about the upcoming Citroen cars in India. To start with, Citroen India will be launching a new electric vehicle in 2023, details of which are yet to be shared.

However, multiple reports suggest that this new electric SUV will compete with rivals like the Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS EV. In addition to this, the carmaker is also developing two new SUVs under its C-Cubed project including a new midsize SUV.

The new midsize SUV will take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor. It was recently spied on test in the country and is likely to be called the next-gen Citroen C3 Aircross. From what we know so far, this new SUV will be designed and developed on the C3 hatchback and will share the same underpinnings and mechanicals.

The upcoming C3 Aircross is expected to measure around 4.3 metres in length and is internally codenamed the CC24. It is also likely that Citroen will be pricing this new SUV significantly lower when compared to its direct rivals. This new Creta-rivalling SUV however will boast many premium and modern styling elements that will be shared with the C4 Cactus.

The upcoming Citroen SUV is said to be powered by a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine. The brand might also introduce a hybrid powertrain soon after the launch. Needless to say, this new engine will be available with manual as well as automatic gearbox options. The official launch timeline is yet to be shared by the brand.