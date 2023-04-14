New Citroen C3 Shine Top End Variant Launched At Rs. 7.6 Lakh

The Citroen C3 Shine has been launched in India with 13 new features added. The price of the C3 Shine Top Variant will start from Rs 7.6 lakhs(ex-showroom)

The launch of the brand-new top-of-the-line C3 Shine trim with 13 new features was announced by Citroen India on 13-April 23. Four different versions of the new variant are offered: Shine, Shine Vibe Pack, Shine Dual-tone, and Shine Dual-tone with Vibe Pack.

Powertrain

A single 1.2L 3-cylinder petrol engine is available in naturally aspirated configuration. The naturally aspirated engine generates 80 horsepower and 115 Nm of torque when connected to a 5-speed MT.

2023 Citroen C3 Update

The company has now included some new features such as TPMS, ESP, and HA functions.

TPMS: TPMS gives drivers real-time information on tyre pressure. This guarantees peak performance and even tyre wear, extending the time between replacements.

Safer voyage: Together with ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program) prevents slippage, understeer, and oversteer without the need for driver input. This makes the voyage safer.

Hill Assist: When starting the car on an elevation, the hill assist option is a lifesaver. It maintains braking pressure when the driver releases the pedal, allowing forward motion without rolling backwards.

In the past, even the top model of the C3 didn’t come with a fair amount of safety features. Only rear parking sensors, two airbags, ABS, EBD, speed alert, and child-seat anchor points were available from Citroen.

Citroen C3 Shine Top Trim Launched

The new Citroen C3 Shine starts at a price of Rs 7.6 lakh, ex-showroom, and is positioned above the Feel variant. Some of the newly added features include Electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear parking cameras, day/night IRVMs, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper & washer, and rear defogger. The 35 Smart connectivity functions of the MY CITROEN CONNECT app are also included.

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, commented on the occasion, saying, “We are excited to launch the new Shine variant of the Citroën C3 with the latest features that customers in this segment are aspiring for. With the new Citroën Connectivity 1.0 now on board the C3, this hatch with a twist will truly be the perfect all-round package for the young and progressive customer in this competitive segment.”