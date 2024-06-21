New Citroen C3 Aircross EV Gets 300+ Km Range, India-Bound?

Citroen C3 Aircross EV will get a new variant sometime next year with a driving range exceeding 400 km on a single charge

After revealing the official images a couple of months ago, Citroen has now provided all the necessary details about the all-new C3 Aircross. The midsize SUV will be available in petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains in the international markets. The base model is equipped with a PureTech Turbo petrol engine that produces 101 hp and is compliant with Euro7 emission standards.

The engine is linked with a six-speed manual transmission. For those seeking a more environmentally friendly option, the hybrid variant uses a 1.2L PureTech three-cylinder engine kicking out 134 hp and is mated to a dual-clutch transmission. It works in tandem with a 28 hp electric motor which is powered by a 48V Li-ion battery positioned under the floor.

The major highlight is the electric variant, equipped with a 44 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery that drives a 111 hp electric motor. According to the French manufacturer, this configuration allows the model to achieve a top speed of 145 kmph and offers a claimed driving range of over 300 km on a single charge.

When the battery needs recharging, a 100 kW DC fast charger can boost it from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in only 26 minutes. For home charging using AC power, the same process takes between 2 hours and 50 minutes to 4 hours and 10 minutes. Although the EV may not attract everyone, Citroen has revealed that another variant is set to debut in 2025.

While the details are scarce at the moment, the brand has confirmed that it will boast a range exceeding 400 km on a full charge. The new generation Citroen C3 Aircross gets a more aggressive exterior styling with a redesigned front fascia, more muscular body panels, prominent side cladding, newly designed tail lamps and alloy wheels and much more.

The new model is notably larger than its predecessor, measuring 4,390 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. Additionally, it has a 200 mm ground clearance. The equipment list comprises LED headlamps, up to 17-inch wheels, a digital console, a two-spoke steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a wireless charger and a host of safety features.