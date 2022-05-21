5 New Car Launches In June 2022 – Mahindra ScorpioN To Citroen C3

Check out our list of the top five upcoming cars that are either confirmed to or speculated to launch in the Indian market in June 2022

We’re not even halfway through 2022, and plenty of new cars have already been launched in India! Well, plenty more are set to arrive soon, and many of these upcoming vehicles have managed to generate a lot of hype. Interestingly, a few of these forthcoming models will be introduced in our market next month!

Here, we have listed the top five upcoming cars that will be launching in India next month, i.e., in June 2022.

1. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio (Scorpio-N)

Mahindra & Mahindra will finally launch the next-generation Scorpio in India on June 27, under the name ‘Scorpio-N’. The new SUV will be significantly more upmarket than the current-gen model, with a lot more convenience and safety features on offer.

The new-gen Scorpio is expected to be available with two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit. Also, the SUV will get a 4-wheel-drive option as well, likely with both the petrol and diesel engines.

2. Hyundai Venue facelift

Hyundai is expected to roll out a midlife facelift for the Venue SUV next month. Select dealerships across India have already started accepting bookings for it, albeit unofficially. Its ‘N Line’ performance version is expected to arrive a little while after.

The facelifted Hyundai Venue will feature a larger front grille, along with restyled split headlamps. The front and rear bumper will also be redesigned, and the design of the alloy wheels will also be updated. We don’t expect any significant changes to the interior, and the powertrain options will remain unchanged.

3. Citroen C3

Citroen C3 is also expected to launch in India next month. The little crossover was officially unveiled in our country last year, with a funky exterior and interior design, inspired by its elder sibling – C5 Aircross.

The engine specs are a mystery right now, but as per reports, Citroen C3 will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be offered here. The pricing is expected to be very aggressive, likely in the same league as Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite.

4. Kia EV6

Kia’s first-ever dedicated EV – EV6 – will also go on sale in India next month. It will be brought to our market via the CBU import route, which means it will have a high price tag, and only 100 units will be sold in our market in 2022.

The India-spec Kia EV6 will be available in two variants – GT-Line and GT-Line AWD. Both will draw power from a 77.4 kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of over 500 km. The electric crossover will offer ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), along with plenty of other premium features.

5. New-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki is also expected to launch the new-generation Vitara Brezza in India soon. The new model is expected to drop the ‘Vitara’ suffix, and it will offer a lot more features and equipment than before.

The new Maruti Brezza will likely be powered by the brand’s new K15C engine. This petrol motor is good for a peak power of 103 PS, and it gets mild-hybrid assistance. As per speculations, Maruti could offer a CNG powertrain option as well on this SUV.