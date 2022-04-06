New Car Launches In April 2022 – XL6 Facelift To Updated Nexon EV

Check out our list of all the forthcoming vehicles that are slated to launch in the Indian car market this month, i.e., in April 2022

The new financial year (FY2022-23) has now begun, and some car manufacturers in India are planning to start out with a bang! A few new models have already been introduced in our country this month, like Hyundai Creta Knight Edition and VW Polo Legend Edition, and a few more are set to go on sale soon.

Below, we have listed all the upcoming cars in the Indian market, which are scheduled to launch this April.

1. Maruti XL6 Facelift

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the facelifted XL6 in India, likely in the last week of April. The updated model will feature minor changes to the exterior design, and the interior is expected to get major updates, like a larger infotainment system, updated instrument console, etc.

In terms of mechanicals, the MPV will remain unchanged though. It will get a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, with a mild-hybrid system available as standard. Transmission options will likely consist of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

2. Maruti Ertiga Facelift

Maruti Ertiga is also scheduled to get a midlife facelift, which will be launched close to XL6 facelift. Other than updated to the exterior design, we expect it to get a few additional features and equipment. The 1.5L NA petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech is expected to remain unchanged, and it will continue to get a CNG option (without mild-hybrid system) as well.

3. Tata Nexon EV Long Range

Tata Motors is working on an updated version of the Nexon EV, which will launch in the last week of April. The electric SUV is expected to get a larger battery option (long-range version), which will be available alongside the current version (standard model). We also expect some additional equipment and a few aesthetic changes on it.

4. Tata Tigor EV Long Range

Tata Tigor EV is also expected to get an update, similar to Nexon EV, which will be launched alongside the latter. The electric sedan will also have a larger battery option (long-range version) added to its range, and there will likely be a few cosmetic changes too. Tigor EV might also see some updates to its equipment list.

5. Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

Skoda Kushaq has been enjoying good sales success in the Indian market currently, and the Czech carmaker is planning to add a new top-spec trim level to the SUV. The new trim – Monte Carlo – will up the luxury factor of the SUV significantly, offering new upholstery and perhaps some additional features. The engine options – 1.0L turbo-petrol unit and 1.5L turbo-petrol unit – will remain the same though.

6: Honda City Hybrid (To be unveiled)

Honda City Hybrid will finally make its official debut in India on April 14, and its prices will likely be revealed the following month. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid powerplant, rated at 110 PS and 253 Nm. Upon launch, it will likely be the most fuel-efficient sedan in India.

7. BMW i4 (To be unveiled)

BMW will take the wraps off the i4 electric sedan on April 28. BMW i4 is essentially an all-electric version of the 4-series Gran Coupe, which gets an 83.9 kWh battery pack. Internationally, there are two variants on offer – eDrive40 and M50. the former comes in a single-motor (RWD) configuration, while the latter comes in a dual-motor (AWD) configuration. We’re not sure which version will go on sale in India.