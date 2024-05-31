New Car & Bike Launches In June 2024 In India

Here we have explained about the three upcoming car and bike launches happening in the month of June 2024 in India

While the launches of the Tata Altroz Racer and Bajaj CNG bike have been confirmed, we do expect Audi to introduce the facelifted Q8 as well in June 2024. Read on to know more:

1. Tata Altroz Racer:

The Tata Altroz Racer, focused on performance, is scheduled for official release on June 13 in India. It will be equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, similar to the one found in the Nexon, generating 120 PS and 170 Nm of torque. Distinguishing itself from the regular variant, the Altroz Racer comes with visual enhancements and contrasting interior touches while offering a more premium features list.

The equipment list will compose ventilated driver and front passenger seats, wireless charging facility, leatherette seats, projector LED headlights and LED Daytime Running Lights, rear air conditioning vents, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, six airbags, a HUD, a 360-degree camera system, electric sunroof with voice activation, etc.

2. Audi Q8 Facelift:

In the latter half of 2023, Audi refreshed its flagship SUV, the Q8. Expected to arrive on our shores this month, the updated Q8 boasts a prominent grille section, updated bumpers, newly designed alloy wheels and revisions to the cabin. Under the hood, it will likely retain the 3.0L turbo petrol engine alongside a 48V mild-hybrid system, delivering 340 PS and 500 Nm of torque.

3. Bajaj Bruzer or Fighter:

The industry’s first CNG-powered motorcycle is scheduled for launch on June 18. Bajaj has recently trademarked various names, with the new bike expected to be called either Bruzer or Fighter. Designed as a commuter bike, it will aim for high sales volumes as it could be priced at around Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom). It will feature a CNG tank positioned beneath the standard fuel tank, allowing it to operate on a bi-fuel system.

The Bajaj Bruzer will look to significantly lower operating expenses, potentially cutting them by 50 per cent compared to standard commuter motorcycles, making it an attractive choice for those prioritising fuel efficiency. Its ability to run on both petrol and CNG will enhance adaptability for various terrains. The regular engine is expected to be an air-cooled 125 cc unit, paired with a five-speed gearbox.