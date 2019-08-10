New Bullet X 350 Comes With Special Colour Treatment – Walkaround Video

Royal Enfield Bullet X 350, ES-X 350 were launched as the most affordable models in their company’s lineup, Prices start from Rs. 1.12 Lakh (ex-showroom)

The recently launched Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 has taken the bike market by storm as the new model has made owning an RE a lot easier without doing away with any of the classic essence that is a default feature of almost every Royal Enfield model. The new motorcycle shares aplenty with the regular Bullet range but comes with some new styling cues to enjoy a distinct look.

Also, while the Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 is the most affordable model in its company’s lineup, the low price tag has been achieved through parts-sharing and minimizing the profit margins on the new model. A highlight of the new motorcycle is its Thunderbird-X-like look, which is mostly because of the bright paint shades on offer.

The Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 is available in 6 different colours. Basically, the motorcycle offers three options for each of the variants. The Bullet X is available in Bullet Silver, Sapphire Blue and Magic Black and priced at Rs. 1.12 Lakh, while the Bullet ES-X 350 is on sale in Regal Red, Royal Blue and Jet Black options priced at Rs. 1.26 Lakh.

This isn’t all as the Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 even gets a black-painted engine, black-painted wheels and a black-coloured mudguard. What makes the new motorcycle special is the fact that the customers of the Thunderbird X have to shell out extra to get a similar colour treatment over the standard model. On the other hand, Bullet X 350 is cheaper than the regular model.

The Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 and ES-X 350 share almost all of their parts, with the only difference arising out of different colour schemes and different graphics on the fuel tank.

The ES-X gets premium 3D-badges, while the entry-level model gets the legendary winged graphics inspired from the post-war era. Overall, both the versions impress with the amalgam of traditional design and new colour schemes they offer.

The Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 is powered by the same 346cc single-cylinder engine that powers many other motorcycles in RE’s product portfolio. The carburettor-fed motor outputs 19.8 bhp 28 Nm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The new model benefits from single-channel ABS and Rear Wheel Lift-off Protection (RPL).