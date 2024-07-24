New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India At Rs. 72.90 Lakh

The new BMW 5 Series LWB is powered by a 2.0L mild-hybrid petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission

BMW India has today introduced the much-awaited 5 Series LWB for a price tag of Rs. 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and its bookings are already open at dealerships and online. India becomes the first RHD market to get the extended wheelbase version and it directly competes with Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB directly along with Audi A6, Volvo S90 and Lexus ES 300h.

Compared to the E-Class LWB, the new 5 Series is around Rs. 3 lakh less expensive but it does not get a diesel variant, at least initially. Available in 530Li grade, it derives power from a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine equipped with a mild-hybrid system. The maximum power output stands at 258 hp while the peak torque is 400 Nm.

The powertrain is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to only the rear axle and BMW claims that it will help achieve zero to 100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds before topping out at 250 kmph (electronically limited). Courtesy of the longer wheelbase and longer rear doors, the interior spacious has increased.

The design details are almost similar to the standard 5 Series. Some of the key highlights are sharp-looking matrix LED headlamps, illuminated kidney grille, 18-inch alloy wheels with 19-inchers as optional and M Sport body kit with more aggressive bumpers. The cabin, as you might expect, shares plenty of features and technologies with the regular 5 Series and i5.

The features list boast a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and in-car connected tech, a 12.3-inch instrument console, four-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, an 18-speaker audio, iDrive rotary controller, drive modes, wraparound LED tail lights, 6 USB-C charging ports, leather seat upholstery, multiple airbags and much more.

The rear occupants gain a dedicated touchscreen, a moonroof with fixed glass, wireless charging facility, and optional rear entertainment screens. The BMW 5 Series LWB measures 5,175 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and stands 1,520 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 3,105 mm. The sedan is the largest model in its segment and second to get an LWB treatment following the 3 Series Grand Limousine.