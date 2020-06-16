New Benelli 302R Teased Ahead Of Debut In China

Earlier this year, in April, a leaked image almost totally revealed the new Benelli 302R and now, the company has issued an official teaser of the motorcycle in China

The new Benelli 302R has just been teased in China. The upcoming twin-cylinder motorcycle will soon go on sale in the Chinese market. However, chances are that it would even become the first BS6-compliant Benelli motorcycle in India.

However, for China, there no huge changes in the new Benelli 302R’s looks as compared to the outgoing model. The company is yet to reveal any official detail but for a teaser image with ‘coming soon’ tag. However, earlier this year, in April, a leaked image had revealed all the visual details of the motorcycle. From the looks of it, the new motorcycle won’t have any major changes, at least visually.

The leaked picture showed that the front fairing, USD front forks, twin headlamps, clip-on handlebars, split seat setup and twin front disc brakes have been carried over from the outgoing version of the motorcycle.

If anything, the only major change comes in the form of an updated motor that will be a cleaner version of the current motorcycle’s 300 cc parallel-twin, 8-valve, liquid-cooled engine. The updated motor should be clean enough to meet the Indian emission compliance.

For this, the company must have included some new components, which have led to an increase in weight. For reference, the outgoing version is already quite heavy, at 198 kg, for a motorcycle of its segment. The new model weighs 210 kg, which is a significant bump. The motor of the pre-facelift model outputs a maximum power of 38.26 PS and a peak torque of 26.5 Nm. The updated motor could be slightly less powerful owing to tighter emission control.

The Benelli 302R was launched in India back in 2018 and was quick to catch the attention of many bike aficionados due to its handsome looks and great exhaust note. However, its rather mediocre performance led to a fall in interest among buyers. It remains to be seen if the updated model would fare any better over here.