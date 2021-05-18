New Base Mahindra Thar With 2WD & 1.5L Engine In The Works – Report

Mahindra Thar is expected to get a new entry-level variant with lower kerb weight, smaller wheels and improved fuel efficiency

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Mahindra & Mahindra is working on a new base variant of the second generation Thar. It is expected to be equipped with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine, linked with a manual transmission as standard and an automatic unit as an option upon arrival.

Whether it is the same 1.5-litre diesel from TUV300 making 100 bhp and 240 Nm or not is yet unknown. Since it’s an entry-level level, the homegrown UV manufacturer will not offer a four-wheel-drive configuration with it and consequently, it could be 100 kilograms lighter than the existing version. The report further indicated that the upcoming base variant will produce lesser torque and it may target better fuel efficiency comparatively.

It is also said to come with smaller wheel size but the overall proportions will remain identical to the existing model. Mahindra introduced the latest Thar late last year and it has been well received amongst customers with reservations soaring unlike before. In April 2021, Mahindra dispatched 3,406 units of the Thar, its highest monthly sales tally ever.

In just over a period of six months, the bookings for the Mahindra Thar crossed 50,000 units and the production has been ramped up to meet the demand. With the resurgence of the health crisis and semiconductor issues faced by the auto industry in its entirety, the waiting period for the off-roader has gone past 11 months in many locations based on the trim levels.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar is priced between Rs. 12.12 lakh and Rs. 14.17 lakh (ex-showroom). But, it was initially launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in October 2020 and Mahindra discontinued the base six-seater AX variants around December. The arrival of a new entry-level variant of the Global NCAP four-star rated SUV may only help in garnering more volumes.

The Thar, in its latest generation, is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine producing 150 bhp and 320 Nm while a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel kicks out 130 bhp and 320 Nm. A six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels through a standard manual-shift transfer case with a low ratio.