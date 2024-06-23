New Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spied Again, Launch Later This Year

The latest spy shot reveals the new Pulsar N125 with sporty styling. It is expected to be powered by the existing 124.5cc air-cooled engine found in the Pulsar NS125

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 has been spied again during testing on Indian roads ahead of launch. Recent spy shots provide a glimpse of the new Pulsar N125. Bajaj Auto will likely launch this new Pulsar around the festive season this year. Let’s take a look at its design, features and other details.

As seen in the spy pictures, the test mule was wrapped in camouflage, revealing glimpses of its frame, subframe, and tail section. Similar to other Bajaj Pulsar models, the upcoming N125 is expected to feature a diamond-type frame. Spy shots further suggest that the tail section is painted in a blue colour scheme, confirming one of the colour options available for the new Bajaj Pulsar N125.

The front of the bike is not visible in the recent spy shots. However, we expect it to feature an aggressive headlamp cowl, akin to the styling seen on the new Pulsar N150, N160, and N250 models. Suspension duties will likely be handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Featuring a split-seat setup and tubular single-piece handlebar, the new Pulsar N125 will come equipped with a disc and drum brake setup and rear-seat footpegs.

It is expected to get 17-inch alloy wheels. At its heart, Bajaj might utilize the same 124.5cc air-cooled engine which is currently doing duty on the Pulsar NS125. This engine churns out a max power of 11.82 bhp and a peak torque of 11 Nm while being paired with a five-speed transmission.

Bajaj will likely retune the engine to match the character of the Pulsar N125. Furthermore, the upcoming motorcycle is expected to retain the current LCD instrument cluster, which has been introduced in the newly launched Pulsar 150. It could also sport a USB charging port and Bluetooth connectivity for the convenience of riders.

The new Pulsar N125 is likely to carry a starting price tag of Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Upon launch, the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 will lock horns with the Hero Xtreme 125R and the TVS Raider.