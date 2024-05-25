New Bajaj Pulsar 125 cc Bike Spied Testing, Raider Rival?

Bajaj is reportedly expanding its Pulsar N-series lineup by introducing a 125cc commuter motorcycle. The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is expected to feature an LCD instrument cluster

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce its new commuter motorcycle in the Indian market, potentially named the Bajaj Pulsar N125. Recently, a test mule of the upcoming motorcycle has been spotted testing on Indian roads, covered in heavy camouflage.

Based on the spy shots, the upcoming N125 seems to have design inspiration from the Bajaj Pulsar N150, featuring a muscular fuel tank, LED DRLs, and halogen indicators. Additionally, the motorcycle sports a multi-reflector LED headlamp instead of a projector unit, which is offered in the N150, N160 and N250 in the Indian market.

Furthermore, spy shots suggest that the new Bajaj Pulsar N125 will get a split seat and a single-piece grab rail. The motorcycle also receives a wide handlebar and slightly rear-set footpegs for a comfortable ride experience. The N125 also gets an underbelly exhaust.

On the feature front, the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 will likely be equipped with a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, excluding a turn-by-turn navigation system. Suspension duties on the upcoming N125 will likely be handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a rear monoshock unit.

According to spy shots, the new Bajaj Pulsar N125 will sport 17-inch alloy wheels, similar to the Pulsar N150. For braking, the motorcycle comes with a disc brake at the front and a rear drum brake. Bajaj will likely bring the new Pulsar N125 in the Indian market around the festive season this year. Prices of Bajaj Pulsar N125 might start from Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) across the country.

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 commuter motorcycle will target young buyers in the Indian market. Once launched it will rival the likes of TVS Raider (the brand’s best-selling motorcycle in FY2024), Hero Xtreme 125R, and the Honda SP 125 (one of the best-selling bikes). Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar series includes the N150, N160, and N250 in India. The new Pulsar N125 will be a new addition to the Bajaj Pulsar N-series lineup.