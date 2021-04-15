New Bajaj CT110X Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 55,494

The Bajaj CT110X is powered by a 115 cc single-cylinder DTS-i engine that belts out 8.48 hp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm, along with 9.81 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm.

The Bajaj CT 110 X is the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer’s latest offering, with its target market being e-commerce delivery partners. Considering that e-commerce and delivery volumes are on the rise in the current situation, the need of the hour is more and more delivery partners.

The need for an organised fleet segment of two-wheelers continues to grow. However, a majority of delivery partners continue to use their own personal vehicles for deliveries. Well, Bajaj Auto is trying to step up to meet the requirement of such delivery-oriented two-wheelers with the launch of the all-new CT 110 X that costs Rs 55,494 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The motorcycle features a long-ish seat which makes it very convenient to carry the delivery boxes or carriers or bags, considering their massive size. It also gets thicker crash guards, moulded footholds and a rear carrier that can carry up to 7 kg. Apart from that, the CT 110 X comes with rubber tank pads, a raised front fender, dual-textured seat and semi-knobby tyres.

At the front, the bike features a round halogen headlamp encased in a grille with an LED DRL placed just above, on the black visor. The CT 110 X is being offered in two paint schemes – one with a dual-tone black and blue colour with silver graphics, and black and red option, also with silver graphics.

The bike features 17-inch MRF wheels with five-spoke alloy wheels, a conventional instrument cluster that comprises of speedometer, odometer and fuel gauge. A malfunction feature is included in the instrument cluster as well. Fuel tank capacity of the motorcycle stands at 11 litres, while it has a ground clearance of 170 mm and a 1,285 mm long wheelbase.

Powering the CT 110 X is a 115 cc single-cylinder DTS-i engine that belts out 8.48 hp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm, along with 9.81 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 4-speed gearbox. It should be noted that the standard Bajaj CT 110 is currently priced at Rs 53,498 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which means that the CT 110 X costs almost Rs 2,000 more.