New Bajaj Adventure Bike Spied Testing: Pulsar-Based ADV?

A new adventure bike from Bajaj could be under development as the latest spy shots highlight a typical ADV stance with a few Pulsar design cues

Bajaj Auto recently launched the biggest Pulsar ever i.e. the NS400Z in the Indian market for Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). While the excitement for the new bike is at its peak amongst enthusiasts, we have another interesting update from the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer. A new adventure bike which is reportedly a Pulsar-based ADV has been spied testing in Ahmedabad and rumour mill suggest that Bajaj could be working on a new entry-level ADV for the Indian market.

Going by the spy shots, the test mule sports a sharp-looking headlamp up front paired with a set of USD forks. The side profile highlights a raised yet slim fuel tank with subtle shrouds which speaks of typical ADV characteristics. Moreover, the split seat setup which flows into the fuel tank paired with the rider’s upright riding posture and raised handlebar, all pints towards an adventure bike.

Towards the rear, the overall raised stance sheds light on the long travel rear mono-shock and the split LED tail lamp is a testament to the fact that this will likely belong to the Pulsar family. In addition to this, the test bike seems to be using a fully digital instrument cluster.

While Bajaj is currently tight-lipped about this, we believe that the company could debut in the adventure bike segment soon. For reference, Bajaj doesn’t have an ADV bike in its line-up of now. The spy images clearly show a small capacity air-cooled engine employed in the test bike and it is likely a 125-150cc motor and the slim rubber on both wheels also points in the same direction.

Bajaj could kick start its ADV journey with a small-capacity motorcycle, moving its way up to the highly popular 400cc segment with players like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure and more. However, these are just speculation and nothing can be confirmed as of now.

Bajaj could also bring back the AS moniker with its first commuter-adventure and probably, call it the Pulsar AS with the engine capacity as the suffix like Pulsar AS 125 or Pulsar AS 150. We will wait for Bajaj to make an official announcement on this before making any further comments or maybe, we might spot new test mules in the future with more details.