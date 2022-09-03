New Audi Q3 Is Here With Big Changes – Top 5 Things To Know

The new Audi Q3 price in the Indian market starts from Rs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi); gets a number of changes inside and out this time around

Audi recently launched the second generation of the Q3 in India at a starting price of Rs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and here are the top 5 things you should know about the new Q3.

Exterior Design

The new Q3 is not only larger in size but also has a more aggressive styling and a longer wheelbase. The SUV now gets slimmer LED headlamps, a large octagonal grille and angular bumper creases. The SUV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and is offered in five exterior colour options – Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue.

Interiors

Inside, you get a new and premium dashboard layout while you do get features like a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, decorative aluminium inserts on the dashboard and door pads. The Q3 also retains physical dials and buttons for climate control. Other features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a large panoramic sunroof, two-zone climate control, park assist with reverse camera, 30-colour ambient lighting, six airbags, and more. The new Q3 can be had in two interior colour options – Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

Powertrain

The new Q3 is only being offered with a 2.0L, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. This engine churns out 190 bhp and 320 Nm of maximum torque. This engine comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox that channels power to an all-wheel-drive system. Audi claimed a 0-100 kmph time of 7.3 seconds for the Q3.

Variants And Price

Two variants of the Audi Q3 are currently on sale in the Indian market – Premium Plus and Technology. The Premium Plus price starts from Rs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the range-topping Technology variant is priced from Rs 50.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Warranty

Audi is currently offering a 5-year extended warranty on the Q3 while the first 500 customers will also get an additional 3-year/50,000 km service package to make the offering more attractive. The 2022 Audi Q3 takes on the rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Mini Countryman, and the Volvo XC40.