New Ather E-Scooter Spied Testing – TVS iQube Rival?

Ather is preparing to launch a new e-scooter in the Indian market, and this new model has recently been spotted testing, sporting family-friendly styling

Ather Energy is gearing up to unleash its latest creation, and recent spy shots suggest it might be a practical family scooter, designed to be a contender to the TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak EV. Spotted testing in Bengaluru, the camouflaged prototype exudes a family-friendly aura, a major departure from the sharp and sporty styling of the Ather 450X model.

The design hints at a more conventional approach, featuring a flat apron and side panels with minimal cuts or creases, signalling practicality and simplicity over flamboyance. Notable elements include a wider, more spacious floorboard, complemented by a broad single-piece seat with a modest single-piece grab-rail and a foldable pillion footrest on the left side, for the pillion to rest both feet on the side.

The LED headlight, integrated horizontally into the front panel, and the horizontal wraparound taillight contribute to the scooter’s refined aesthetics. The belt drive system, now concealed, addresses durability concerns raised by Ather’s existing users, suggesting a commitment to improving key features based on user feedback. The instrument console seems to be a fully digital unit, likely similar to the 450X.

Despite the family-friendly design, the scooter is expected to maintain premium touches, as seen in the stylish mirror stalks, sleek alloy wheels, and stylish side stand. The spy shots hint at 12-inch wheels, with a disc brake at the front, showcasing a commitment to both style and performance.

While technical details remain under wraps, speculation points toward multiple motor and battery combinations, providing a range between 100 km to 150 km. It should be noted that the 450S and 450X (2.9 kWh battery version) offer a certified range of 100 km, while the 450X (3.7 kWh battery version) offers a certified range of 150 km.

As the industry anticipates the debut of this new Ather electric scooter, the question arises – is it poised to be a worthy rival to the TVS iQube in the growing electric scooter market? Then there’s the matter of price; we’re not yet sure if this new offering will be positioned above the 450 series or below it. As the launch date approaches, enthusiasts and industry observers eagerly await further updates on this intriguing addition to Ather’s electric vehicle lineup.