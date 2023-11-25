New Ather 450 Launching Next Year In India – What We Know So Far

Ather will launch a new affordable electric scooter and a new 450 in the 2024 CY; they will help expand the brand’s portfolio

Ather Energy’s CEO and co-founder Tarun Mehta wrote on the social media platform X recently that his brand will introduce two all-new scooters next year. One will be a more affordable scooter that will help expand the brand’s portfolio and reach the masses, and it is said to be high on practicality as it will appeal to family-based customers in India.

The other will be a new version of the Ather 450. Mehta noted it will be an evolution of the existing 450 range and thus it will be high on performance with good acceleration capabilities. He reiterated that the upcoming 450 series electric scooter will be the “absolute pinnacle of refined performance” and it will boast class-leading features.

It is said to “redefine your riding experience” and it will be more expensive than the existing 450 range but “it’s worth every bit,” according to him. Scheduled to go on sale in the early parts of next year, we do expect the 2024 Ather 450 to have improved acceleration and the top speeds could be higher as well. A larger battery pack could help bump up the ride range further.

The design changes are also on the horizon and it will take an evolutionary approach as the existing 450 is already a good-looking zero-emission scooter. We can expect updated packaging inclined towards offering better practicality and space without sacrificing performance levels. Mehta’s confirmation comes just a while after Ola Electric expanded its S1 range.

The electric scooter segment will see plenty of action over the next couple of years as mainstream manufacturers as well as established startups are planning to make a big impact. Ola is looking to bring in new electric motorcycles next year while Honda has the Activa Electric in the works. New variants of iQube and Chetak have also been caught testing recently.

Back to the affordable 2024-bound Ather e-scooter, it is rumoured to come with a larger seat and understorage while the floorboard area could be flatter and longer as well. Expect the claimed range to be around 100 km on a single charge.