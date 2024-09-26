New 7-Seater Hyundai SUV In The Works With Strong Hybrid Tech

Codenamed Ni1i, the new 7-seater Hyundai C-segment SUV will be slotted below the Tucson and above the recently facelifted Alcazar

Hyundai is reportedly working on a brand new SUV for the domestic market and is said to reach dealerships within the next two and a half years. Codenamed Ni1i, it will be slotted below the Tucson and above the recently facelifted Alcazar three-row SUV and will be rolled out the production lines in Talegaon near Pune, Maharashtra.

It is no secret that the second-largest car producer in the country is currently developing the electric version of the Creta. It is expected to launch in early 2025 while the mid-life update for the Tucson and the second generation Venue codenamed QU2i, which will be the first model to be manufactured in the ex-GM Talegaon plant, will more likely arrive next year as well.

A host of other new SUVs are also said to be in the pipeline. Thus, before the arrival of the brand new Ni1i, Hyundai will have a strong SUV lineup but it will become the first model to feature strong hybrid technology. Upon arrival, it will take on Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and other three-row SUVs with the advantage of featuring a fuel-economical strong hybrid mill.

The report further notes that the forthcoming SUV could be based on the long wheelbase Tucson found in China and it currently boasts an overall length of 4.68 metres. Hyundai will look to offer a more spacious SUV than the Alcazar but in a more premium price bracket. The Tucson already uses a 1.6L petrol/hybrid mill in foreign markets and is also available in PHEV guise.

The brand might choose the existing 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine to incorporate the hybrid technology with a large battery pack and an electric motor. Hyundai is aiming to produce around 50,000 units of the C-segment SUV per annum and it will likely be sold in regular petrol, strong hybrid and diesel engine options with multiple transmission choices.

With many automakers looking to strengthen their electric portfolio, the increasing takers for strong hybrid models could encourage brands to pursue alternative fuel options as well in the near future.

