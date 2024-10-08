New 7-Seater Hyundai C-SUV To Use Hybrid Powertrain In India

The upcoming 7-seater Hyundai C-segment SUV will be positioned between the Alcazar and the Tucson with a hybrid powertrain

Hyundai is working on an all-new SUV for the Indian market, codenamed Ni1i. Slated to arrive in just over two years, this upcoming C-segment SUV will sit between the recently facelifted Alcazar and the Tucson in Hyundai’s domestic portfolio. Production will take place at the company’s Talegaon plant, located near Pune where the second-gen Venue will also be rolled out.

A range of new SUVs is also reportedly in the pipeline for Hyundai. Before the launch of the reported Ni1i, the brand will continue to bolster its already strong SUV lineup. The Ni1i will stand out as Hyundai’s first model to feature strong hybrid technology, providing a significant advantage in fuel efficiency.

Once it hits the market, this three-row SUV will compete directly with the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and other similar offerings with its hybrid powertrain as a key differentiator. Besides Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, Mahindra also appears to be considering hybridised SUVs for India.

The SUV could be based on the long-wheelbase version of the Tucson, currently sold in China, which measures 4.68 metres in length. Hyundai aims to deliver a more spacious alternative to the Alcazar while positioning it in a higher, more premium price bracket. The Tucson already offers a 1.6-litre petrol/hybrid engine in international markets with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) option available.

Hyundai might opt for its existing 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine as the base for incorporating hybrid technology, which could include a larger battery pack and an electric motor for enhanced fuel efficiency. The brand is targeting an annual production of around 50,000 units for this C-segment SUV. It is expected to offer a variety of powertrains including regular petrol, strong hybrid and diesel options, accompanied by multiple gearbox options.

As automakers continue to expand their electric vehicle portfolios, the rising demand for strong hybrid models could push brands to explore additional alternative fuels. This shift not only caters to customers seeking more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles but also aligns with the global focus on reducing emissions and promoting sustainability.

