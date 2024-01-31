New 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spied Again, Launch Likely Soon

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets evolutionary exterior changes and a more premium interior; a new Z series petrol engine is also likely

The new generation Swift made its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo late last year and was subsequently launched in its home market of Japan. The compact hatchback is currently the best-selling car in India and the all-new iteration has already been caught testing multiple times showing similar changes to the global model.

The production of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will commence soon in India and it will be officially launched in the coming months. Its compact sedan sibling, the Dzire, will also receive a big update by the end of the second or third quarter of this calendar year. The exterior has taken an evolutionary approach to design this time around.

The five-seater gains a redesigned grille section with a honeycomb mesh pattern, updated headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and bonnet, new front and rear bumpers, newly designed alloy wheels, updated fog lamp housings, revised tail lamps, etc. The overall dimensions and the silhouette remain the same as the existing model.

The rear door handles have been moved from pillars to their traditional position and we do expect new colour schemes to be offered as well. The spy images also show the presence of an integrated spoiler with high high-mounted stop lamp. The interior also gets its share of updates and will be more premium than the outgoing model.

The equipment list will comprise a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, a semi-digital instrument console, a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, adjustable headrests, etc. Some of the high-end features found in the global model may not make it to India.

As for the performance, an all-new 1.2L Z series three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine will replace the existing 1.2L K series four-cylinder mill. It will enable improved fuel economy and lowered emissions. The powertrain will be paired with a manual as well as an automatic transmission while a CNG version also appears to be in the pipeline.