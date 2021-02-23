New 2021 Tata Safari Vs Mahindra XUV500 – Specifications Comparison

The Tata Safari has become the homegrown carmaker’s flagship car in the country, and puts up against the MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500

Tata Motors recently revived the iconic ‘Safari’ nameplate with the launch of the new-gen version of the SUV. Based on the same platform as the five-seat Harrier, the Safari sits atop the Tata Motors’ Indian line-up, serving as the brand’s flagship offering in the country. The new-gen Safari directly puts up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, as well as the Mahindra XUV500.

Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the newly launched 2021 Tata Safari and one of its biggest rivals, the Mahindra XUV500, take a look –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the 2021 Safari measures 4,661 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width, 1,786 mm in height and has a 2,741 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV500 has a length of 4,585 mm, a width of 1,890 mm, a height of 1,785 mm and a 2,700 mm long wheelbase.

Car Tata Safari Mahindra XUV500 Length 4,661 mm 4,585 mm Width 1,894 mm 1,890 mm Height 1,786 mm 1,785 mm Wheelbase 2,741 mm 2,700 mm

This means that the 2021 Tata Safari is bigger than the Mahindra XUV500 in all dimensions. The former is 76 mm longer, 4 mm wider, 1 mm taller and has a 41 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the latter.

Powertrains

Powering the 2021 Tata Safari is an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170 PS of maximum power as well as 350 Nm of peak torque, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed AT.

Car Tata Safari Mahindra XUV500 Engine 2.0-litre 4-cyl diesel 2.2-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 170 PS 158 PS Torque 350 Nm 360 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Mahindra XUV500 draws power from a 2.2-litre oil burner that puts out 158 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT. A front-wheel-drive configuration is standard on both the SUVs as of now.

Features

On the feature front, the Tata Safari gets an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car-tech, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a premium 9-speaker audio system from JBL, cruise control, a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, drive modes, a panoramic sunroof, Xenon HID projector headlamps and so on.

The equipment on offer with the Mahindra XUV500 includes projector headlamps with LED DRLs, an electric sunroof, quilted tan leather seats, 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, leather dashboard, lounge lighting, cooled center glove box, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, smartphone connectivity and so on.

Safety

On the safety front, the 2021 Safari gets hill hold control and hill hold descent, ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, traction control, corner stability control, electronic stability program, rollover mitigation, ESP-based Terrain Response mods, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and rear disc brakes.

The XUV500’s safety suite consists of 6 airbags, Hill Descent & Hill Hold Control, Electronic Stability Program with Rollover Mitigation System, ABS with EBD, disc brakes on all four wheels, reverse parking camera and rear parking sensors.

Price

The entry-level XE MT variant of the new Tata Safari has been priced at Rs 14.69 lakh, whereas the top-end XZA+ AT variant retails at Rs 21.25 lakh. There’s also an exclusive ‘Adventure Edition’ trim that features some cosmetic changes over the regular Safari. The Adventure Edition version is priced at Rs 20.20 lakh for the MT variant and Rs 21.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the AT version.

On the other hand, the XUV500 currently retails at a starting price of Rs 13.83 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 19.56 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the top-of-the-line W11 (O) automatic trim.

Comparison Verdict

While the Tata Safari has been renewed, Mahindra is also working on introducing a new-gen version of the XUV500, which upon launch, will go on to set new benchmarks in the mid-size SUV segment with its extensive features list.

We expect Mahindra to introduce the new-gen XUV500 in the Indian market in the coming months, but prices will certainly be higher than the current model on sale. That said, the newly launched 2021 Tata Safari is a much superior offering as compared to the ageing Mahindra XUV500 as of now.