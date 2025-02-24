Nearly 75% Of Total Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 Bookings For Top-End Variant

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 amassed an impressive 30,179 bookings within the first 24 hours of the commencement of official reservations

Mahindra’s first born-electric vehicles, the XEV 9e and the BE 6, generated an exceptional response, racking up 30,179 bookings within the first 24 hours – an impressive feat given that India’s total electric passenger vehicle sales in 2024 were around one lakh units. This surge in demand underlines the good initial reception for the duo.

Among the two, the XEV 9e has emerged as the preferred choice, capturing 56 per cent of total reservations while the BE 6 has also garnered significant interest, securing the remaining 44 per cent. Mahindra’s newest electric models have resonated strongly with buyers due to multiple reasons including being sold in an expansive variant range.

The demand for top-end Pack Three variant, covering nearly three fourth of the total bookings, indicates that buyers are prioritising well-equipped EVs that go beyond just being eco-friendly. While Mahindra’s competitive pricing and strategic launch have played a key role in this success, the real test will be managing production efficiently to prevent long waiting periods.

Featuring a 79 kWh battery, the Pack Three variant is said to deliver a real-world driving range of over 500 km on a full charge and is the only one featuring the large battery pack. Impressively, this flagship model accounted for 73 per cent of all reservations. Mahindra plans to begin customer deliveries for Pack Three trims by the middle of next month.

Customers who opted for the entry-level Pack One and Pack One Above variants can expect deliveries to commence in August 2025. The XEV 9e lineup starts at Rs. 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Pack One variant, equipped with a 59 kWh battery while the Pack Two version, featuring the same battery setup, is priced at Rs. 24.90 lakh.

The Pack Three Select comes in at Rs. 27.90 lakh with the top-tier variant reaching Rs. 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the BE 6 costs between Rs. 18.90 lakh and Rs. 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra revealed that the staggering 30,179 bookings secured in just one day translate to a booking value of Rs. 8,472 crore at ex-showroom prices. To ensure a smooth rollout, the company has mapped out a structured delivery schedule for the XEV 9e and BE 6. Deliveries for the Pack Three Select variant are slated to begin in June 2025 while Pack Two models will start reaching customers nationwide in July.