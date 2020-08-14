Nearly 60% Demand For New-Gen Honda City Is For Top-End Trim

Honda currently retails the petrol variants of the 2020 City between Rs 10.89 – 14.44 lakh, while the diesel trims are priced from Rs 12.39 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom

Honda Cars India recently launched the fifth-gen version of the City in the Indian market, and the updated sedan seems to have a fairly positive response. To top it off, the Japanese carmaker has been receiving a majority of the bookings for the range-topping ZX variant, confirmed Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director of Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL).

“As per the initial response, the top end ZX variant, with numerous segment-first features, is getting the maximum demand of almost 60 per cent,” he said. The new-gen City is priced from Rs 10.89 lakh onwards, but the top-end ZX variant is priced at Rs 14.44 lakh for petrol and Rs 14.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the diesel version.

Honda is offering the City with a range of first-in-class features like Alexa remote compatibility, G-Force meter and Honda’s Lane Watch camera. Furthermore, the equipment list of the 2020 City also consists of an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Weblink compatibility, Honda Connect telematics system with 32 connected car features, a 7.0-inch MID, cruise control, paddle shifters (CVT only), an electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, a rear sunshade, ambient lighting and so on.

On the safety front, Honda has equipped the top-end City ZX variant with 6 airbags, multi angle rear-view camera, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Assist with Electronic Stability and Traction Control, Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start Assist and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System as well.

Honda currently offers the City with two different powertrains, i.e. a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 121 PS of maximum power, along with 145 Nm of peak torque; and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil burner rated at 100 PS/200 Nm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the petrol trims can be had with an optional CVT auto as well.

As of now, the fifth-gen Honda City puts up against the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and the Toyota Yaris in the Indian market.