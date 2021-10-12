Nearly 50,000 Units Of Tata Harrier Sold In India Since Launch

Tata Harrier has been enjoying a relatively strong sales performance in the Indian market in recent times, and it will cross the 50,000 sales milestone soon

Tata Harrier was first launched in the Indian market back in January 2019. It was perhaps the best Tata vehicle back then, owing to its handsome exterior, upmarket interior, and punchy engine. After that, in February 2020, the manufacturer updated the Harrier SUV, giving it a more powerful engine (BS6 compliant) and an automatic transmission option.

The BS6 model became much more successful than the older BS4 model, with a significant portion of buyers opting for the automatic transmission. For customers looking for exclusivity, there are two special edition models on sale of the Harrier – Dark Edition and CAMO Edition variants – which feature cosmetic changes over the standard models.

Till October 2021, Tata Motors has sold a total of 49,398 units of the Harrier! This is an impressive feat, and the manufacturer will cross the 50,000 sales milestone this month. Tata Harrier’s closest rival in the Indian market is the MG Hector. It was introduced in July 2019, and it quickly gained a lot of popularity among buyers, thanks to its extensive features list and competitive prices.

Later, in July 2020, MG launched the Hector Plus, which helped the manufacturer boost its sales further, overshadowing the Harrier. Interestingly, with the launch of the new-gen Safari in February 2021, Tata Motors has been able to give tough competition to MG. The Harrier and Safari have been able to outsell the Hector and Hector Plus pair for the most part this year.

Currently, the cumulative sales figure of the Hector and Hector Plus stands at 69,193 units, while a total of 63,116 units of the Safari and Harrier have been sold combined (till October 2021). It seems like these two Tata SUVs will overtake the MG pair in terms of cumulative sales in the coming months. It should be noted that MG does not release individual sales figures of the Hector and Hector Plus.

Tata Harrier is currently priced from Rs. 14.39 lakh to Rs. 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Apart from the MG Hector, it also competes with the likes of Mahindra XUV700 (5-seater), Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, etc.