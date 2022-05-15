Nearly 4,500 Units Of Mahindra XUV700 Sold In India In April 2022

Last month, i.e., in April 2022, Mahindra & Mahindra sold a total of 4,494 units of the XUV700 SUV in the domestic market

Mahindra XUV700 was launched in India last year to immediate success. The SUV has seen exceptionally strong demand since the day it was introduced, and even today, the manufacturer receives more orders for XUV700 than it can fulfil! Last month, the SUV’s domestic sales figure stood at 4,494 units, which is impressive for a premium model such as this.

In March 2022, a total of 6,040 units of Mahindra XUV700 were sold in the Indian market. This is a 25.6 per cent drop in sales on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis in April 2022. There is no Year-on-Year (YoY) sales comparison here, as the SUV wasn’t on sale in April last year.

Mahindra XUV700 has two engine options available. The first one is a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel unit, available in multiple states of tune. On the MX trim, this powerplant is good for 155 PS and 360 Nm. On the AX trims, this motor belts out 185 PS/420 Nm on the manual variants, and 185 PS/450 Nm on the automatic variants.

The second engine option is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill, with 200 PS and 380 Nm on tap. Both powerplants are available with a choice between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. As standard, the SUV comes in a front-wheel-drive configuration, but the top-spec diesel-automatic variant gets an all-wheel-drive option as well.

Mahindra & Mahindra will unveil three electric SUV concepts in July this year. These upcoming concept EVs will be based on the manufacturer’s Born Electric platform, and all three models will occupy different segments. One of these concepts is expected to be an electric equivalent to XUV700.

Currently, Mahindra XUV700 is priced from Rs. 13.18 lakh to Rs. 24.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV is available in both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. Its 5-seater version competes with Tata Harrier and MG Hector, while the 7-seater version rivals the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.