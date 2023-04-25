Nearly 2,300 Units Of RE Super Meteor 650 Sold In March 2023

Launched earlier this year, the domestic monthly sales tally of close to 2,300 units is the highest for the flagship Super Meteor 650 yet

Royal Enfield unveiled the Super Meteor 650 at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan late last year before its domestic debut at the returning Rider Mania event. The prices were announced for India and global markets earlier this year and the flagship motorcycle is currently available in two trims: the standard and the tourer.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is priced at Rs. 3,48,900 for Astral, Rs. 3,63,900 for Interstellar and Rs. 3,78,900 for Celestial tourer (ex-showroom, India) and it has been well received amongst customers. The cruiser garnered a total of 2,293 unit sales in the month of March 2023 in India while the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 combined to record 1,488 units.

Compared to the same period twelve months ago with 1,226 units, the Int 650 and GT impressed with a positive volume growth of over 21 per cent on a YoY basis. Royal Enfield tested the Super Meteor 650 for more than one million km in India, the UK and Spain. It is underpinned by the same architecture as the 650 Twins but with changes to suit the cruising needs.

It is developed at the UK Technology Centre in association with Harris Performance while the frame and swingarm are said to be entirely new though with a lower centre of gravity for high-speed stability and ease of manoeuvring. The chassis is more stiffened with the addition of a new cylinder head mount.

The five colour schemes in which the Super Meteor 650 is retailed are Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green while the 650 Tourer, available in Celestial Red and Celestial Blue shades, comes with a transparent windscreen, deluxe touring seat and pillion backrest.

Positioned above the 650 Twins, it comes with several first-for-RE features such as a standard Google-powered turn-by-turn Tripper Navigation system, an LED headlight, the largest rear disc brakes yet and 43 mm upside-down front forks sourced from Showa. It is powered by the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine developing 47 PS and 52 Nm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission.