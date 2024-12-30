Nearly 20 Lakh Electric Vehicles Sold In 2024 With Huge Growth

According to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), this surge propelled EV penetration to 7.46 per cent, up from 6.39 per cent in 2023

The EV sector has achieved a groundbreaking feat in 2024 with total sales reaching 1.94 million units, representing a 26.5 per cent increase from the previous year. According to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), this surge propelled EV penetration to 7.46 per cent, up from 6.39 per cent in 2023.

The steady rise emphasises the growing popularity of EVs as they gradually gain ground in the domestic market. The introduction of the E-DRIVE scheme, which reintroduced reduced subsidies for cargo electric three-wheelers, played a pivotal role in supporting the sector’s growth.

With such measures and shifting consumer preferences, India’s EV industry is on track for even more impressive milestones. Monthly trends in 2024 reflected fluctuations driven by policy changes and seasonal demand. October emerged as the best-performing month with 2,19,482 units sold, buoyed by festive buying and subsidy initiatives.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Mahindra EVs In 2025-26 You Should Know About

Out of 26.04 million vehicles sold across the year, 73.69 per cent – or approximately 19.18 million units – were petrol variants. Diesel models accounted for 10.05 per cent (around 2.62 million units) while other fuel types including hybrid and CNG options, represented 9.87 per cent.

For every EV sold in 2024, about 12.43 vehicles powered by petrol, diesel, or hybrids were purchased, showcasing a clear but gradual shift towards greener alternatives compared to previous ratios of 15.67 in 2023 and 21.05 in 2022.

Also Read: India’s Top Car Brands Are Working On New Hybrid Cars – Should You Wait?

The Indian passenger vehicle market will witness a surge in demand in 2025 as a host of new models are waiting to enter the fray across different segments. Car producers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, MG, Kia and more are planning to bring in new zero-emission offerings and they will help scale up the volumes further.