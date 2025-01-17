Near-Production Tata Sierra ICE Revealed, Launch This Year

The new-gen Tata Sierra ICE is expected to go on sale in H2 2025 and it will likely be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options

Tata has revealed the near-production ICE version of the Sierra at the opening day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The SUV will go on sale later this calendar year in India and it will also give rise to an electric variant, which was previewed in previous motoring shows. The overall design of the Sierra ICE resembles that of its zero-emission sibling.

The new Tata Sierra’s design modernises the original single-piece rear glass with a black-painted roofline finisher and a panoramic sunroof, creating the illusion of continuous glass, giving it a floating roof look. The exterior features smooth surfaces and muscular haunches that give the Sierra a strong road presence. The shoulder line, clean bonnet without a grille and “SIERRA” branding prominently displayed at the front are other highlights.

At the front, a continuous curve of LED DRLs gives the Sierra a futuristic appearance. The lower positioning of the main headlamps improves functionality while the wider air intake and muscular skid plate add to the SUV appeal. The rear design features a wide, clamshell-like tail door and sleek taillights, complemented by a blackened D-pillar.

Dimension (Estimated) Measurement Length 4,300 mm Width 1,800 mm Height 1,600 mm Wheelbase 2,650 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm Boot Space 450 litres

Barring the different wheels and changes to the grille, the 2025 Tata Sierra ICE looks a lot similar to the electric concept showcased earlier. The Sierra is expected to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options as the new 1.5L turbo petrol and a 2.0L diesel will be the likely choices. We can expect both manual and automatic transmissions to be offered while a 4WD system could also be in the pipeline.

Performance Specifications Engine 1.5L turbo petrol/2.0L diesel Power 170 hp/170 hp Torque 280 Nm/350 Nm Gearbox six-speed MT & six-speed AT

The interior features a triple screen layout comprising a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, a 12.3-inch instrument console and a similar-sized screen for the front passenger. The equipment list also composes a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a premium Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic sunroof, multiple airbags, OTA updates, connected tech, ADAS, ventilated seats and more.

Tata is also planning to launch the Harrier EV in the coming months and thus the Sierra ICE variant could follow suit in H2 2025 before the arrival of the electrified Avinya and the Sierra EV.