Near-Production Nissan Z Proto Revealed With V6 Engine & Manual Gearbox

The near-production Nissan Z Proto uses an enhanced V6 twin turbocharged engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission

Nissan has finally unveiled the Z Proto in an aim to launch the new generation of the legendary Z sports car. Showcased in a virtual event from the Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, the prototype comes with a brand new design and a V6 twin turbocharged engine, paired with a manual transmission. Its existence was first realised when the “Nissan A-Z” was released back in May 2020.

The Z Proto pays tribute to the five decades of Z heritage and is said to represent the spirit of Nissan. As part of the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, the prototype has been conceptualized and designed by a team of experts in Japan. It comes with modern styling elements while taking plenty of influence from the past. Sporting a bright yellow pearlescent paint, it commemorates the popular paint scheme used on the first-gen Z (S30) and the 300ZX (Z32) with a black roof.

For insurance, the hood structure and teardrop shaped LED headlamps reminisce the original Z while the rectangular shaped front grille is heavily inspired by the existing model with the addition of oval grille fins. The LED headlamps have two half circles resembling the JDM 240ZG of the 1970s with clear dome lenses over the headlight buckets.



The roofline flows all the way from the nose section to the squared off rear with the edge slightly lower than the front fender height giving a unique posture. The transition from the rear quarter glass to the low slung rear tail adds to the effect. The rear is inspired from the 300ZX (Z32) tail lamps, and is present within a rectangular black section wraping around the outer edges.

The Nissan Z Proto has lightweight carbon fibre side skirts, front lower lip and rear valance, besides 19-inch alloy wheels and dual exhausts. The cabin features a 12.3-inch digital meter display with redline shift point at the twelve o-clock position and yellow accents throughout. The new steering wheel has driver quick access controls without losing its vintage appeal.



The all-important powertrain is the upgraded version of the V6 twin turbocharged engine whose power and torque figures were not officially revealed. It is connected to a six-speed manual transmission. Nissan says as a prototype, work is now underway on synchronizing the power with the “grace and control that has defined the Z for the past 50 years”. The production model will likely follow the Ariya EV.