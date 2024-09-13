Near-Production Kia Syros Spied Testing – New Exterior & Interior Details

Kia Syros compact SUV is expected to launch in India in early 2025, positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos; will get an electric variant in the future

Kia India is gearing up to introduce the new generation Carnival and the EV9 flagship electric SUV on October 3, 2024, and they will likely be followed by a brand new compact early next year. Internally codenamed ‘Clavis,’ it will be positioned above the Sonet in Kia’s domestic lineup, expanding the brand’s presence in the competitive SUV market.

It could be christened ‘Syros’ as the name has been trademarked and the vehicle has been spotted testing in India and abroad multiple times over the last few months. It will compete with popular compact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and Nissan Magnite and micro SUVs like Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

Inspired by the global Kia Soul, the Kia Syros will feature design cues such as tall pillars and upright proportions and it has been caught testing in its near-production state again. This design is expected to create a roomier cabin and a bigger boot than the Sonet while placing the Syros just below the Seltos in Kia’s range. According to reports, it will offer various powertrain choices with hybrid and electric options likely in the future.

Recent spy shots reveal that the Kia Syros will sport an upright front end with a vertical LED lighting system that doubles as turn signals along with a clamshell bonnet. At the rear, it features pillar-mounted L-shaped LED tail lamps and a busy bumper with additional lighting elements. The Syros will also come equipped with a set of newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels and functional roof rails.

It is expected to be powered by the familiar 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine in its lower trims, generating 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. This engine will likely be paired with either a five-speed manual or an automated manual transmission. A CNG variant may also be offered. Additionally, Kia may also include the more powerful 1.0L turbo petrol engine, delivering 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque in the higher variants.

A peek at the interior suggests the presence of adjustable headrests and black seats, and perhaps a foldable armrest with cup holders in the middle of the rear row. The Kia Syros is expected to come loaded with features including six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera system, ADAS, a large sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a digital instrument console, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, etc.