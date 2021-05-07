Near-Production Husqvarna Vektorr Concept Unveiled; Likely Based On Chetak

Husqvarna Vektorr will more likely enter production next year and is expected to be manufactured in India for the European market

Husqvarna Motorcycles unveiled the promising E-Pilen concept just over a week ago and has backed it up with yet another electric vehicle concept. Christened the Vektorr, it has a claimed riding range of up to 95 km and the top speed stands at 45 kmph. The concept does look near production-ready and we can expect it to launch sometime next year in the international markets.

The Husqvarna Vektorr concept focusses to act as an urban mobility solution and is developed in association with Bajaj, which owns a big stake in Pierer Mobility, the parent organisation of the Swedish brand. No more official information on the e-scooter is out yet but it is suspected to have a swappable battery system as in the E-Pilen.

Piere Mobility is part of a consortium comprising Honda, Yamaha and Piaggo for developing swappable battery pack and judging by the previously known data, the Vektorr could use a 4 kW electric motor and has a voltage range of 48 V. It will more likely have plenty in common with the Bajaj Chetak including the platform and it could be manufactured in India as well.



The Bajaj Chetak’s presence has been gradually expanded in the domestic market and it harks back to the popular nameplate sold decades ago in terms of design. The Husqvarna Vektorr, on the other hand, has taken a more futuristic approach with sharp edges as in the Vitpilen and Svartpilen range and the round-shaped headlamp stands in accordance with them.

The design boasts of a sleek package with yellow accents and an upright riding position. Within the next ten years, the European market is expected to 50 per cent electric in the 50-125 cc performance range and it has been expanding its reach across the continent ahead of a production zero-emission scooter’s debut next year.



Alongside the Vektorr, Husqvarna also showcased the Bltz stand-up electric scooter concept with a claimed range of 40 km and it has an output of 0.7 horsepower with 20 kmph top speed as the brand looks to have a strong electric range across different segments in the coming years.