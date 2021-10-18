NCAP 5-Star Rated Tata Punch Launched At Rs. 5.49 L-Rs. 9.1 Lakh

Tata Punch uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine developing 86 PS and 113 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission

Tata Motors unveiled the Punch earlier this month and is the production version of the H2X and HBX concepts. The five-seater is slotted below the Nexon compact SUV and it competes against micro SUVs such as Mahindra KUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis along with entry-level compact SUVs including Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

The Punch is the second model based on the ALFA ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform following the Altroz and the first SUV. It is the most affordable car money can buy with the Global NCAP safety rating of five stars as the micro SUV was awarded five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child safety.

The Punch derives design cues from the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and it has a well-proportioned exterior with the presence of an upright front fascia boasting a modern split headlamp cluster, projector headlamp units and LED Daytime Running Lights on the top layer, a clamshell bonnet structure, sporty fog lamp section, central air inlet, etc.

Tata Punch Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, Introductory) 1. Pure MT Rs. 5.49 lakh 2. Adventure MT Rs. 6.39 lakh 3. Accomplished MT Rs. 7.29 lakh 4. Creative MT Rs. 8.49 lakh 5. Pure AMT Rs. 6.09 lakh 6. Adventure AMT Rs. 6.99 lakh 7. Accomplished AMT Rs. 7.89 lakh 8. Creative AMT Rs. 9.09 lakh

Other exterior elements are pillar mounted rear door handles, thick black cladding, squared-off wheel arches, wraparound LED tail lights with tri arrow signature, badges and a sculpted trunk lid. It is offered in three mono-tone (White, Grey and Stonehenge) and six two-tone colours (White and Black, Grey and Black, Orange and Black, Stonehenge and Black, Urban Bronze and Black, and Blue and White).

The Punch is available in an expansive range across Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative trim levels – priced between Rs. 5.49 lakh and Rs. 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi introductory valid till December 31, 2021). In addition, custom packs such as Rhythm, Dazzle and iRA cost extra money between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 45,000. On the inside, the range-topping variants of the Punch come with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with iRA connect.

Tata Punch Performance Specifications Engine 1.2L Revotron three-cyl petrol Power 86 horsepower Torque 113 Nm Transmission Five-speed MT or AMT Ground Clearance 187 mm Bootspace 366 litres

It shares a lot of interior bits with the Altroz such as 90-degree opening doors, features and body panels. The features list gains cruise control, 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, an automatic climate control system, rain-sensing wipers, reversing camera, push-button engine start/stop, cooled glovebox, auto-folding ORVMs, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Sway Control, ESC, leather-wrapped steering wheel, etc and below the detailed variant-wise features are given.

Under the bonnet, the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine pumping out a maximum power output of 86 horsepower and 113 Nm is used and is hooked with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. For increased fuel economy, the Punch also employs an idle start/stop technology with Traction Pro mode for AMT trim to aid in mild off-road conditions.

The Punch has a healthy ground clearance of 187 mm along with 366 litres of boot volume, 20.3-degree approach angle, 22.2-degree ramp over angle, and 37.6-degree departure angle. It is expected to make a strong impact for the Mumbai-based manufacturer and could help in further increasing its sales volumes.

The Tata Punch Pure (MT) has features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Isofix child seat anchorage points, Brake sway control, front power windows, a tilt-adjustable steering 90-degree opening doors, humanity chrome line, rear flat floor, LED turn indicators, body-coloured bumpers, cladding on the doors, wheel arches, and sills.

The Tata Punch Adventure (MT/AMT) variant comes with a four-inch infotainment system with four speakers, steering-mounted controls, USB charging port, electrically adjustable ORVMs, four power windows, follow-me-home-headlamps, central remote locking with flip key, full wheel covers and body-coloured ORVMs while the Accomplished trim gets more premium equipment onboard.

It boasts a Harman-sourced seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, two tweeters, reverse parking camera, LED tail lamps, front fog lights, 15-inch hyper-style wheels, engine start-stop button, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, Traction pro mode in AMT variant only.

The Tata Punch Creative (MT/AMT) gains projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, auto-folding ORVMs, automatic climate control, cooled glove-box, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, puddle lamps, rear-seat arm-rest, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob and so on.