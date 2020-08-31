Mystery Mahindra Small SUV Spied; Could This Be Tata HBX Rival?

The mystery Mahindra SUV could be the replacement for the KUV100 as it will more likely rival Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Tata HBX

After months of spy shots, Mahindra & Mahindra officially unveiled the new generation Thar a few weeks ago and it will go on sale on October 2. To be offered in three variants, Mahindra has upgraded the interior and added new technologies to make the off-roader more of a lifestyle product as it has transitioned from being a bare basic go-anywhere vehicle.

In a rather unusual fashion, a mystery SUV from Mahindra has been spotted on the new Thar’s advert titled “Built to Explore the Impossible | The All-New Thar”. The Thar’s off-roading prowess was showcased in the video alongside slalom, deep water, gravel and wet weather but around 45 seconds when an aerial shot of the Thar was shown, a test mule of a new SUV could be clearly seen on the top left-hand corner.

Having spoken extensively of the new Mahindra Thar, let us examine what it could really be. Firstly, the size of the prototype appears to be small/compact and since it was an aerial-like shot it could be subjective for many. Mahindra has never given up on the sub-four-metre SUV space and it continued introduced products in that volume space.



The arrival of the XUV300 in mid-February last year did play into the hands of Mahindra as it has become a decent seller in the highly competitive compact SUV space. However, the KUV100, which has been in production since 2016 and had the first mover advantage in the micro SUV segment, could not post consistent sales in recent years.

Thus, we do believe that the test mule could act as a replacement to the KUV100, which had a facelift in the form of KUV NXT in late 2017, and rival Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the upcoming Tata HBX. When we zoom in, some of the blurry design details could be noted as the sloping roofline, raked windshield, angled tail lamps and pronounced tailgate exist.

But, most of them may not be production ready as well. The micro SUV segment could also see a new competitor from Hyundai in the near future and thus setting the tone for high competitiveness in the near future. Following the Thar, Mahindra is planning to launch the next generation Scorpio and XUV500 while the electrified XUV300 is also in the works for next year.