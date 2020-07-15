MY2021 Toyota Camry Unveiled, Gets Safety Sense 2.5 Suite

The updated Toyota Camry (Model Year 2021) now gets better equipment and an additional trim level for the US

Toyota has showcased the updated Camry sedan for the US market. The Camry is the Japanese car giant’s best-selling car in the US and the new model gets Toyota’s latest Safety Sense 2.5 suite, which consists of a better parking camera, improved low-light response, emergency steering assist, adaptive cruise control with power assist, lane change assist, and collision avoidance system.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 Suite will also be present in other Toyota models in the future. The 2021 Toyota Camry now also gets an additional trim option, called ‘XSE Hybrid’. It has a 2.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 178 PS and 221 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively and it is paired to an eCVT and an electric motor.

The electric motor is rated at 120 PS and 202 Nm, however, the combined power output of the hybrid powertrain is rated at 208 PS. As for the ‘regular’ petrol-powered Camry, it gets two engine options. The first one is a 2.5-litre engine which can generate 205 PS and 250 Nm and the second option is the 3.5-litre V6, which is capable of churning out 304 PS and 362 Nm.

Another change on the 2021 Camry is the new touchscreen infotainment system. Buyers can now choose between a 7-inch and a 9-inch touchscreen unit. There is also an optional 7-inch digital instrument cluster along with a 10-inch heads-up display on offer. The design for the alloy wheels is also different, and there are new exterior paint options available as well.

Other than that, the base model ‘L’ has been discontinued. The 2021 Toyota Camry will have a total of 17 trims to choose from, which is quite a lot! The price list for the new model hasn’t been revealed yet. The current Toyota Camry is available in the US between $24,425 and $35,130 (roughly between Rs. 18.35 lakh and Rs. 26.39 lakh).

In India, Toyota Camry is only available in a single trim option – Hybrid 2.5 – priced at Rs. 39.05 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). This is the same 2.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid powertrain as the US counterpart, with the same power and torque figures. It is paired to a 6-step CVT, with paddle shifters behind the wheels. The MY2021 Toyota Camry likely to be launched in India later this year, probably around October.