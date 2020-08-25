MY2020 Hero HF Deluxe Launched From Rs 48,000

With a starting price of Rs 48,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Hero HF Deluxe is one of the most affordable commuter motorcycles available in the Indian market

The HF Deluxe is one of the highest-selling motorcycles from the house of Hero MotoCorp, and the bike has now been updated for the 2020 model year. The Hero HF Deluxe will now be offered in a total of five variants, ranging from Rs 48,000 to Rs 58,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The variants include Kick Start variant with Spoke Wheels, priced at Rs 48,000; Kick Start with Alloy Wheels, which is priced at Rs 49,000; Self Start with Alloy Wheels, priced at Rs 57,175; Self Start with Alloy Wheels, finished in All Black, which now costs Rs 57,300 and last but certainly not the least; Self Start with Alloy Wheels i3s, which will be retailed at Rs 58,500 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The base level price of the Hero HF Deluxe has come down, thanks to the introduction of the new entry-level Kick Start variant which comes equipped with spoke wheels. However, it should also be noted that the prices of all previously offered variants have been increased. No changes have been made to the HF Deluxe whatsoever.

The bike continues to draw power from a BS6-compliant 97.2 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that belts out 8 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm, along with 8.05 Nm of peak torque, which is available at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 4-speed transmission as standard. Hero offers the motorcycle with features like CBS (combi-braking system), engine cut-off at fall, alloy wheels, i3S technology and a 2-step adjustable rear hydraulic shock absorber.

As of now, the HF Deluxe is available in a total of four paint schemes, namely Techno Blue, Heavy Green with Green, Heavy Grey with Black, Black with Purple and Black with Red. The HF Deluxe is currently the most affordable Hero bike available in the Indian market, and goes on to rival the likes of the Bajaj CT 100 and the Bajaj Platina 100, as well as its own sibling, the Splendor Plus.