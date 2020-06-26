MV Agusta Cruiser Motorcycle To Launch Within 2 Years From Now

So far, MV Agusta has won accolades for coming up with some of the most beautiful and performance-oriented fully-faired and naked motorcycles known to the mankind

It has come to light that MV Agusta, the renowned Italian high-end motorcycle manufacturer, will soon enter the cruiser motorcycle segment with a new model that will debut within two years. It must be noted here that so far, MG Agusta has been famous for its highly attractive and performance-focused fully-faired and streetnaked motorcycles.

Now, however, it looks like the fast-rising demand for cruiser motorcycles has pushed the manufacturer to explore new segments in order to increase its market share. Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta, has revealed that the motorcycle manufacturer is planning to step into the cruiser segment by launching a new product by 2022.

Unfortunately, we do not have many details about upcoming MV Agusta cruiser motorcycle but chances are that the new model is already being developed. Also, as it’s from the house of MV Agusta, what’s for sure is that it will be made of high-quality materials, have a great fit and finish, come with many features and will deliver a high performance. The motorcycle will even carry the 2nd-gen 5.5-inch TFT instrument cluster that supports MV Ride smartphone app.

It is important to mention here that MV Agusta has decided to walk out of its partnership with MotoRoyale, a multi-brand superbike retailer that had a tie up with several motorcycle companies like Hyosung, SWM, FB Mondial and Norton Motorcycles. MotoRoyale was an initiative by Kinetic and MV Agusta has reportedly snapped ties with MotoRoyale as it felt the company didn’t represent MV Agusta the way it should have.

Hence, MV Agusta will soon appoint a new retailer partner in India that will help it launch BS6 bikes in our market. However, at this moment, there is not much information on who could be the new partner of the Italian bike manufacturer. That said, chances are that the company will soon make an official announcement of both its new Indian partner and its upcoming cruiser market plan.