MUV, SUV Segment Post Positive Sales Despite Slowdown In Indian Auto Industry

While the Indian auto industry posted a massive decline in sales, MUV and SUV segment posted growth in August

The Indian auto industry is going through its worst slump in the past 19 years and as per SIAM (Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers), the last time such hardships were faced by the Indian market were in 1999. The passenger vehicle industry recorded a 31 percent sales slump in August 2019 and with almost all the car brands registering negative growth.

A total of 1,95,558 units were sold in August 2019 as compared to 2,82,809 units in August 2018. However, when body-styles are compared, MUV and SUV segments posted a positive growth despite the industry slowdown. The reason why industry tumbled so badly is the fact that both hatchbacks and sedans performed badly.

The Indian buyers, though, placed their bets on the MUV and SUV segments and most of the launches were in fact aimed at these segments based on the market response. Starting with the MUV segment, it posted a massive growth of 13 percent in August with 23,583 vehicles sold as against last year when only 20,893 units were sold.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with 139 percent growth helped the MUV segment post such high growth. The Ertiga is also the segment leader with 8,391 units sold in August. The Mid-SUV segment that saw the most happening launches this year with products like MG Hector and Kia Seltos fighting it out with the Hyundai Creta posted a 7 percent growth.

The new entrant Kia Seltos came out to be the segment leader in its very first month of sales surpassing 6,400 unit sales, surpassing the segment leader Creta. Even the MG Hector posted 2,000 plus sales. The overall Mid-SUV sales stood at 21,245 units as against 19,843 units last year.

Lastly, the India’s favourite Compact SUV segment posted a 2 percent degrowth by selling 26,377 vehicles in August as compared to 26,993 units last year. While Hyundai Venue showcased incredible growth, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza posted a massive 46 percent decline, resulting in the overall slump in the compact SUV segment.