Mumbai To Likely Ban Petrol & Diesel Vehicles To Curb Pollution

Petrol and diesel vehicles could be phased out in Mumbai in the coming years, pushing residents to switch to CNG and electric models

Like Delhi, Mumbai could be a difficult place to own polluting vehicles in the future, perhaps to a far greater extent. Maharashtra is considering banning both petrol and diesel vehicles in Mumbai to curb pollution.

Seeing the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, Maharashtra has formed a panel of seven experts to evaluate banning petrol and diesel vehicles in the city. This panel has been directed to submit their recommendations within three months.

IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava is leading the panel and this group comprises the state’s transport commissioner, the city’s joint police commissioner (traffic), Mahanagar Gas Limited’s Managing Director, the Projector Manager of the Maharashtra State Power Distribution Company Limited, the President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and joint transport commissioner (enforcement-1) as well. This committee can add experts in the field to obtain their feedback on the matter.

On 9 January, the Bombay High Court issued an order expressing concerns over the issues of traffic congestion and rising pollution in Mumbai and stressed the need to study if it would be possible to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles in the city. “The vehicular emission is one of the main sources of air pollution,” the court order said. The state government set up the panel to study banning polluting vehicles in response to the court order.

A ban on petrol and diesel vehicles in Mumbai could create a chaotic situation for residents, many of whom may not be able to afford an eco-friendly vehicle running a CNG or electric vehicle. Moreover, considering the fact that Mumbai is singlehandedly a huge market for petrol and diesel vehicles, such a move would severely hurt vehicle manufacturers.

The potential ban on petrol and diesel vehicles comes at a time when the Indian government is rolling out a massive push for electric vehicles. However, considering the costliness of EVs, the limited charging infrastructure, and various other reasons, the transition to EVs may take many more years.