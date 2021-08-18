Multiple Tesla Model 3 EVs Spied In India; Hints Nearing Launch

Tesla Model 3 is expected to launch in India later this year or in early 2022; currently offered with single and dual motor setups in the global markets

Tesla formally wrote to the authorities on relaxing import duties ahead of its entry into the Indian market and the central government is said to be evaluating the possibilities if the local economy could gain something out of it. The American electric vehicle manufacturer’s Elon Musk has always been vocal about debuting in India and raised concerns over the high tax structure recently as well.

Nevertheless, the brand has regularly been caught on camera testing its entry-level Model 3 on public roads. Here we see a couple of new camouflaged prototypes of the electric sedan and we do believe Tesla will grace the domestic market in the closing stages of this year or in early 2022. Tesla posted its highest quarterly sales and profit ever in Q2 2021 with 2,01,304 units.

This was at a positive sales growth of 121 per cent on a YoY basis as the Model 3 and Model Y contributed to the majority of the total. The Model 3 is expected to be the first one to arrive ahead of the Model Y, and perhaps the Model S and Model X. The Model 3 and Model Y have several commonalities and are offered with single and dual motor configurations.

In the global markets, the Model 3 comes with an entry-level Standard Range Plus having a claimed range of 423 km and it can do zero to 100 kmph in less than six seconds while the dual motor range comprises the Long Range AWD with 568 km driving range on a single charge and it can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in under 4.5 seconds.

The top-spec Performance does 0-100 kmph in just over 3 seconds with 260 kmph top speed. We are yet unsure which variant will head to India initially and expect the prices to hover around Rs. 65-70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tesla Model 3 has a spacious cabin with a single-pane glass and it has a boot up front as well as the rear.

The minimalistic interior boasts a large horizontally-oriented touchscreen infotainment system that controls pretty much everything and it also doubles up as an instrument console. In the overseas markets, the Model 3 gets Autopilot helping in functions like parallel parking, cruise control and an assortment of other interesting features.

Spy Image Source: Team-BHP