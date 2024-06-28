The Tata Harrier EV is set to launch in India before the end of this FY and it will be underpinned by the Acti.ev platform

Tata Motors recently confirmed at an investor’s day that both the Curvv EV and Harrier EV will be launched in India within this financial year. The Curvv EV is expected to arrive in the coming months, while the Harrier EV is slated for release before the end of this fiscal year. Both models were showcased in their near-production form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

The year 2025 is gearing up to be dominated by electric vehicles, with nearly every major automaker striving for attention by launching new zero-emission models. The midsize electric SUV segment will witness plenty of action as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota and others are working on new offerings.

The upcoming Harrier EV will be positioned as a flagship offering with a likely starting price of over Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The newest spy shots have revealed intriguing aspects of the forthcoming electric SUV. Notably, it is confirmed through test prototypes that the top-end variants of the Harrier EV will feature a dual electric motor setup.

It does not come as a surprise as the Harrier EV concept has been referred to as a 4×4. One electric motor will power the front axle while the other will drive the rear axle, creating an all-wheel-drive system. The Tata Harrier EV will more likely feature a 60 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge.

The overall design of the production model will closely mirror that of the concept version. The spy shots have revealed a set of newly designed alloy wheels and a front fascia boasting a closed-off grille section, new bumpers, more modern lighting signatures and much more. It will get V2L and V2V charging as well as fast charging capabilities.

The Harrier EV will be the third model to utilize the Acti.ev platform, following the Punch EV, which debuted earlier this year, and the upcoming electric version of the Curvv. It is set to compete with the Mahindra XUV.e8, slated for a late 2024 release and if not, it will arrive in early 2025.