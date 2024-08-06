Much-Awaited Tata Curvv EV Launching Tomorrow In India

Tata Curvv EV will come loaded with features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a fully digital instrument console, ADAS and 360-degree camera

The highly anticipated Tata Curvv EV, unveiled a few weeks ago, is set to go on sale tomorrow in India. Built on the Acti.ev platform, first seen in the Punch EV, the Curvv will be the country’s first midsize mass market electric SUV coupe. Additionally, it will feature the largest boot in its segment adding to its practicality.

The Tata Curvv EV will feature a large battery pack, likely offering a range of around 600 km in the top-end trims while a smaller battery will be available in the low and mid-spec variants. Its exterior will include LED projector headlamps, a welcome and goodbye signature sequence, end-to-end LED Daytime Running Lights, sequential LED turn indicators, and a set of 18-inch alloy wheels with an aero-pattern design.

Squared wheel arches and piano black cladding will enhance its SUV character. The Tata Curvv EV’s interior is packed with equipment, including ventilated front seats, multi-mood ambient lighting, a large panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, and a six-way power-adjustable driver seat. It also offers a segment-first powered tailgate with gesture activation, leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped four-spoke steering wheel, and multiple drive modes.

Additional features include paddle shifters for multi-mode regeneration, 60:40 split seats, and a frunk. For safety, the five-seater comes standard with six airbags, an Electronic Stability Program, and an EPB with auto hold. Consumers will also benefit from Level 2 ADAS tech, which offers lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera system with blind spot view.

A Harman 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility takes centre stage in the Curvv EV’s interior. The vehicle also includes a JBL sound system with nine speakers, including a subwoofer, and the Arcade.ev app suite with over 20 applications. Additionally, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with embedded maps is provided.

the Curvv EV supports fast charging and comes standard with a 7.2 kW charger. It also features Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technologies. V2V enables charging other vehicles, while V2L transforms the car into a mobile power source for appliances, ideal for outdoor adventures. Following the Curvv EV’s launch, its ICE sibling will also be introduced.